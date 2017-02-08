Katie Solove sits down with Scott Terrell, Director and conductor of the Lexington Philharmonic to talk about their upcoming performance of “Carmen.”

The Lexington Philharmonic continues its 2016-2017 Season, Hear it FIRST, with “Carmen” on Friday, February 10 at 7:30 PM at the Singletary Center for the Arts.

World renowned Argentinean bandoneonist, Héctor Del Curto will be a featured soloist, known for his passionate virtuosity and technical brilliance. Together, Del Curto and LexPhil will bring to life a diverse and dazzling selection of works by some of the most iconic classical composers in the Spanish repertoire.

Just in time for Valentines Day, Granados’ Tres danzas españolas opens the evening, followed by world renowned Argentinean bandoneonist Héctor Del Curto for Piazzolla’s tango-fueled Bandoneón Concerto and Oblivion. A passionate performance of Bizet’s famous Carmen Symphony brings the evening to a sultry close.