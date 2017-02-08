Billboard in Frankfort Tells Everyone to ‘BE KIND’

FRANKFORT. Ky. (WTVQ) – A new billboard with a simple message is up in Frankfort along Hwy. 127 as drivers enter downtown.

The words “BE KIND” in big letters stand above the words “MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE.”

David Anderson, an economics professor at Centre College in Danville came up with the idea.

“This simple message of kindness is possibly the most important and most fundamental,’ said Anderson.

Anderson wanted the billboard in Frankfort because the capitol is just down the street. He hopes his billboard will inspire everyone in the legislature to think of kindness when making the laws.

The billboard will be up for a month and cost Anderson $750. He says the money is worth it if he helps even just one person ‘be kind.’

He says in the three days the billboard has been up, he’s gotten several emails from people applauding his effort.

“It validates the idea, I’m relieved that it is reaching some people, if it can reach anyone then I think it’s worthwhile.”

The website www.remindtobekind.com is also written on the billboard, although it is harder to see. Anderson set it up to link all pictures with #remindtobekind to continue spreading kindness and inspire others.

This is Anderson’s first billboard. He says for years he was trying to figure out how to get a message to people who don’t use traditional forms of media.