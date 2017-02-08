3 Arrested After Meth Lab Found in Laurel Co.

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Detectives with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people Tuesday evening after investigating a report of a meth lab on Taylor School Road.

The Laurel County Sheriff says deputies went to the home at about 8:15 p.m.

According to investigators a woman, later identified as Yvonna Jenkins ran out of the back of the home, carrying an active one-step meth lab, and attempted to stuff it down the back of her pants.

Inside the home, deputies say they found several glass pipes. Two teenage children were also in the home. They were turned over to social services.

44-year-old Ralph Brown, and 40-year-old Leigh Kuhn were arrested, along with Jenkins.