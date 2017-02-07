Wild Thyme – Steak Au Poivre

Steak Au Poivre
Ingredients
– 4 good-sized steaks (1/2 pound to a pound each, allow for 1/2 pound per person)
– Salt
– 2 tablespoons avocado oil, canola oil, or other high smoke-point oil
– 3 Tbsp black peppercorns, cracked
– 1/4 cup finely chopped shallots or onions
– 1/4 cup cognac or other brandy or bourbon
– 1 cup beef broth or stock (for gluten-free version use gluten-free stock)
– 1/4 cup heavy cream
For more info visit their Facebook, or their website.
Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington.