Wild Thyme – Steak Au Poivre

Steak Au Poivre

Ingredients

– 4 good-sized steaks (1/2 pound to a pound each, allow for 1/2 pound per person)

– Salt

– 2 tablespoons avocado oil, canola oil, or other high smoke-point oil

– 3 Tbsp black peppercorns, cracked

– 1/4 cup finely chopped shallots or onions

– 1/4 cup cognac or other brandy or bourbon

– 1 cup beef broth or stock (for gluten-free version use gluten-free stock)

– 1/4 cup heavy cream

