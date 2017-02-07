UPDATE: All Southbound Lanes of I-75 Reopen in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – All southbound lanes of I-75 in Fayette County reopened late Tuesday night after being closed for more than six hours after a semi jackknifed during rush hour, according to Lexington Police.

Police say it happened around 4:40 p.m. near Exit 118 at the northern split of I-75 and I-64.

Investigators say they’re still trying to figure out why the semi driver lost control and crashed. Police say the driver taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No name was released.

Police say the driver was hauling a “light load,” but couldn’t specify what the contents of the trailer were, but that it did not spill.

Diesel fuel did spill at the crash scene, so an environmental team was called in to clean up, according to police.

The accident left a large road sign dangling precariously over eastbound I-64, so it was closed while a state crew came in and cut down the sign.

At one point, all lanes of I-75 and I-64 were closed, which led to long traffic backups despite the use of detours. All lanes of I-75 and I-64 have reopened.

Police say there were a few “secondary collisions” near the crash site, mainly fender-benders involving drivers who didn’t stop in time as they came up on stopped traffic. Police say no one was hurt in any of those related collisions.