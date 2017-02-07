Surgeon, LFUCG Councilman David Stevens Dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington is mourning the loss of health pioneer and city councilman, Dr. David Stevens.

Stevens served on the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council for 15 years, stepping down in 2008.

He was instrumental in passing Lexington’s 2003 smoke-free law, which was the first of its kind in the state.

Stevens was a also professor of surgery at the University of Kentucky.

Mayor Jim Gray released a statement addressing Stevens’ passing, saying, “David Stevens lived a life that lifted-up and cared for others. He was a touchstone for all things good and generous in Lexington. From starting our blood center, to passing our smoking ban, to helping write the document establishing modern day local government in Lexington, David was a leader. He epitomized what a citizen and a gentleman should be, and indeed in countless ways, he made our city a better and healthier place to live.”