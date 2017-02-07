Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tuesday

(6:15 A.M. EST) Heavy rain showers and some strong thunderstorms in the forecast for your Tuesday commute, expect multiple round of showers and storms through the morning into the afternoon. Skies will be cloudy with mild temperatures in the 60’s and gusty winds from the south, a few strong storms are expected this afternoon and evening too. Showers and storms become more scattered this evening as temps fall into the 40’s overnight. Skies stay cloudy Wednesday with a few isolated rain showers, temps will be in the low 50’s. Light snow with little to no accumulation expected Wednesday night into Thursday, light snow will continue Thursday afternoon with cold temperatures in the 30’s. Warmer air arrives for the weekend with rain chances both Saturday and Sunday.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke