Scattered Rain And A Few Storms Possible Early Tonight

Overview: Scattered rain showers will continue through early tonight, with rain diminishing after midnight. Scattered rain showers return for late Wednesday, with high temperatures in the lower 50s. A wintry mix of rain and snow will develop Wednesday night, with snow showers possible for early Thursday. More rain chances return for the upcoming weekend.

TONIGHT: Lingering rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible early tonight, with an overnight low temperature of 45 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers develop again for Wednesday, with a cool afternoon high temperature of 52 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Colder air returns with the chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow. Overnight low temperatures will be around 27 degrees.

THURSDAY: Colder temperatures continue for Thursday, making it our coldest day of the week, with a high temperature of 32 degrees. Scattered snow showers will be possible during the day.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures will be around, with an overnight low temperature of 16 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonably chilly temperatures will be around, with a high temperature of 44 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with an overnight low temperature of 40 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible as a warm front lifts through the area, helping temperatures to warm into the upper 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures continue, with an overnight low temperature of 52 degrees.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies and late day rain showers will develop, with a mild high temperature of 64 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers are expected to develop, as a cold front moves across the region. Overnight low temperatures will be around 40 degrees.

MONDAY: A few rain showers will be possible, especially early in the day, with clearing skies into the afternoon, and a high temperature of 52 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 35 degrees.

VALENTINE’S DAY TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures will be around for Valentine’s Day, with a high temperature of 50 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers