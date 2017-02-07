Rally to Solve Hunger Held in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Rally to Solve Hunger was held in Frankfort on Tuesday, bringing attention to the number of people facing food insecurity in the state.

At the event, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes urged lawmakers to renew a state law giving tax incentives to farmers who donate to food banks.

She also says her office will launch a food drive this fall with businesses and community organizations to assist food banks.

Last year, state food banks distributed 58 million meals, including over three million pounds of state-grown produce, through the Farms to Food Banks program.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 6 Kentuckians lack consistent access to enough food for a healthy, active lifestyle.

