Now in it’s 18th year, the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics has become something of a tradition here at ABC 36. Mark Buerger and Bruce Stebbins stop by the studio to tell Doug High what to expect from this year’s event, happening on February 18.

The Polar Plunge is the premier fundraising event for Special Olympics Kentucky. The Plunge works like a walkathon, except fundraisers take a jump into a pool that will be set up in the parking lot of the Texas Roadhouse on Richmond Rd.

Participants must raise a minimum of $75 to take part.

Plunging is just part of the day. One of the most popular parts of the Polar Plunge is the annual costume contest with awards for the best individual and group costume. There are also awards for the top fundraising teams in three categories.

This year’s Polar Plunge starts at 11:00 a.m. in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse, located at 3029 Richmond Road in Lexington.

For more information, visit kentuckyplunge.com.