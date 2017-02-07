National Congenital Heart Defect Week – Kerrington’s Heart

Tara Gilliam and Kelly Wielgele come to the studio to talk with Katie Solove about National Congenital Heart Defect Week, and how the Kerrington’s Heart organization is raising awareness about congenital heart defects.

Kerrington’s Heart is a non-profit that strives to assist Kentucky patients and families through each step in their journey of dealing with Congenital Heart Defects (CHD). They offer comfort bags, certificates of bravery, educational support and financial assistance to families in need of meals, fuel and lodging.

The organization’s aim to raise awareness for expecting parents or anyone who wants to become a parent through t-shirt campaigns, and advertisements in local baby/family focused publications. By financially supporting research and development, Kerrington’s Heart participates in work to fund the most promising research to advance the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of CHD.

For more information, visit kerringtonsheart.org, or call (859) 509-9857.