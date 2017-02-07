Man Indicted on Drug Trafficking Arrested for Bribing Witness

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)Appalachia Narcotics Investigators say a man indicted on drug trafficking charges has now been arrested on charges of bribing a witness.

Officials say 40-year-old Sam Gambrel, who had formerly been indicted on the trafficking charges, had been contacting people meant to testify against them, and offering them money to not show up for court.

Appalachia Narcotics Investigations issued a warrant for his arrest.

On February 6th, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department arrested Gambrel on a DUI charge.  He was served the warrant for bribing a witness at that time.

