LPD Looking for Suspect in January Gas Station Robberies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Lexington are looking for a suspect in two January robberies they think are related.

Police say the first robbery happened at the Idle Hour BP station on Richmond Road at about 10:00 p.m. on January 10th. In that incident, a man entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. When the clerk didn’t comply, officers say the man left the store and drove off in a dork-colored passenger car.

Then, at around 12:30 a.m. on January 11th, police responded to a robbery at the Speedway Gas Station on E. New Circle Road. Investigators say a clerk told them that a man with a handgun came in and demanded money. When the clerk gave over the cash, the man ran off.

The suspect in both incidents is described as an African American man, possible in his teens or 20s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a red bandana over his face.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.