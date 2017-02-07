Lexington Neighborhood Evacuated After Shots Fired in Home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say a man with a gun forced the evacuation of a Lexington neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Anniston Drive around 12:00 a.m. after someone reported a man with a gun inside the home.

When they arrived at the house, officers say they heard a gunshot.

A short time later, a woman crawled out a window of the home.

Police say they were told there was a man in the home with a gun, making threats.

Police evacuated homes nearby including an apartment complex.

The street was also blocked off.

Police say there was another gunshot then a man walked out the back door of the home and surrendered to police.

There was no one else in the home and no one was hurt.

Police arrested 46-year-old John Willeford, Jr. and charged him with wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.