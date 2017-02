Meteorologist Eric Burke sits down with Kaelyn Query and William Morgan to talk about the latest installment of LexBrunch, sponsored by LexEffect, coming up this Sunday.

LexBrunch is a free concert series every other Sunday at The Burl. Different artists/musicians each time – plus brunch food trucks, cocktails and more!

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., music times vary each week.

For more information, visit lexeffectky.com.