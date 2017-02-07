Legislature to Vet Charter Schools, Criminal Justice Reform

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky lawmakers are focusing on charter schools and criminal justice reform as they return to work following a month-long recess.

The state House and Senate convened on Tuesday for the second part of a 30-day session. Republicans now control both chambers for the first time in memory. Last month, they passed seven bills that targeted abortion and labor unions.

Republican Senate President Robert Stivers said it is a priority to change the Kentucky’s penal code with the hopes of reducing the state’s prison population. But Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover said such a bill would be difficult to pass before the legislature adjourns.

Both leaders said lawmakers are working to pass a bill allowing charter schools in Kentucky.