Lawsuit: Former Louisville Inmates Unlawfully Detained

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Two former inmates at Louisville Metro Corrections are suing the department after they say they were unlawfully detained.

News outlets report the federal lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of Jacob Healey and Larry Louis Hibbs Jr.

It says a judge ordered Healey jailed for 72 hours with work release but instead he spent 85 hours incarcerated.

The lawsuit also states Hibbs wasn’t allowed to work for the first 10 days of his 30-day sentence. A judge had ordered extended work release because Hibbs runs his own business.

The men are seeking class action status as well as punitive damages.

Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton is also named as a defendant in the suit. It wasn’t immediately clear if the agency had an attorney who could comment on the suit.

 

