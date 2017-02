DRAFFENVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a man they say is involved in a forged check case.

Troopers say the unknown suspect attempted to cash a forged check at the CFSB in Draffenville back in July.

A surveillance photo from the bank’s cameras is attached to the top of this story.

Anyone who can identify the man or who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at (270) 856-3721.