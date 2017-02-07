Kentuckians for the Commonwealth Hold Rally in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Holding rallies at the Capitol is nothing new. People do it often to try and convince law makers to support their causes. Many times those rallies include chants or singing, but Kentuckians for the Commonwealth held a very different type of rally on Tuesday.

Everyone participating in the rally held a sticker, saying “I Stand for ________.” Demonstrators then filled in the blank with a concern they had for a legislative issue in the state. Some wrote equal rights, others health care, still others social justice.

Another difference about the rally was an unusual silence. People with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth stood quietly, shoulder-to-shoulder, as lawmakers walked from their offices in the annex down the hallway to the Capitol, each advocating lawmakers to fight for their personal concerns.

“We’re going to be seen. We want our legislators to see what’s important to Kentuckians. I know sometimes they hear from us, but today they’re going to ‘see’ from us. They re going to see us stand up for Kentuckians, and that’s what’s really important,” says Serena Owens, with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth.