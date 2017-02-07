High School Teacher Charged with Third-Degree Rape

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) – Police say they have charged a western Kentucky teacher with third-degree rape.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Tuesday that 25-year-old Charlotte R. Netz was arrested in Union City, Tennessee and extradited back to Kentucky on Friday. Police say Netz lives in Union City, but worked as a high school teacher in the Fulton County, Kentucky, school system. The charge involves a 17-year-old juvenile.

Netz is being held at the Fulton County Detention Center. Online jail records don’t say whether she has an attorney.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
HS Hoops Highlights & Scores (2-7-17)
Read More»
Sam Gambrel
18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Man Indicted on Drug Trafficking Arrested for Bribing Witness
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Arrest made in Credit Card Fraud Case
Read More»
﻿
More News»