High Point to Name New Basketball Court for Alum Tubby Smith

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) – High Point University will name the basketball court in its planned new arena after University of Memphis men’s basketball head coach Tubby Smith and his wife Donna Smith, who met while they attended the school.

High Point said in a news release Monday that the couple is donating $1 million to support the new Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

The News & Record of Greensboro (http://bit.ly/2leAjyG ) reports Tubby Smith was High Point’s team captain and was all-conference as a senior in 1973.

Since then, he has coached Division I basketball at six schools, including the University of Kentucky, with whom he won an NCAA title in 1998.

The basketball arena will be part of a new $100 million on-campus complex that High Point hopes to open in 2020.

