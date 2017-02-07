UPDATE: 74 Cases of Flu Confirmed in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of confirmed flu cases in Lexington continues to rise.

The Lexington Health Department now says that the city has confirmed 74 cases this season.

Health Department officials are urging individuals who have not gotten a vaccination this season to do it now.

Flu shots are available from 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. Friday at the Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. No appointment is necessary, and the cost for a flu shot is $30. Medicaid/Medicare, cash, checks, credit cards and some insurances are accepted.

For more information about the flu, call the Public Health Clinic at 859-288-2483 option 2.

1/23/17 12:59 p.m.

Health Dept: 39 Confirmed Cases of Flu in Lexington

The Communications Officer with Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says the city is now up to 39 confirmed cases of the flu this season.

Flu activity in the state was raised from “regional” to “widespread” back on January 12th by the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

Dr. Hiram C. Polk, Jr., commissioner of DPH, says, “We urge anyone who hasn’t received a flu vaccine, particularly those at high risk for complications related to the flu, to check with local health departments or other providers.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends flu vaccine for all individuals six months of age and older. However, the nasal spray flu vaccine should not be used because it has been shown to be ineffective. People who are strongly encouraged to receive the flu vaccine because they may be at higher risk for complications or negative consequences include:

Children age six months through 59 months;

Women who are or will be pregnant during the influenza season;

Persons 50 years of age or older;

Persons with extreme obesity (Body Mass Index of 40 or greater);

Persons aged six months and older with chronic health problems;

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities;

Household contacts (including children) and caregivers of children aged ≤59 months (i.e., aged <five years, particularly contacts of children aged <six months) and adults aged ≥50 years;

Household contacts and caregivers or people who live with a person at high-risk for complications from the flu; and

Health care workers, including physicians, nurses, and other workers in inpatient and outpatient-care settings, medical emergency-response workers (e.g., paramedics and emergency medical technicians), employees of nursing home and long-term care facilities who have contact with patients or residents, and students in these professions who will have contact with patients.

The health department will offer flu shots 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday at its Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. No appointment is necessary, and the cost for a flu shot is $30. Medicaid/Medicare, cash, checks, credit cards and some insurances are accepted. For more information about the flu, call the Public Health Clinic at 859-288-2483 option 2.