Gov. Bevin Hosts 51st Annual Prayer Breakfast

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – About 1,000 elected officials, community leaders and private citizens from across the Commonwealth joined Gov. Matt Bevin Tuesday morning for the 51st annual Kentucky Governors Prayer Breakfast at the Frankfort Convention Center.

Hall of Fame jockey Pat Day delivered the keynote address, and Luke Hancock of the 2013 NCAA national champion University of Louisville mens basketball team offered the message of faith.

Gov. Bevin encouraged participants to not simply call out to God when things are great and we want to thank Him or when things are tough and we need help, but rather to engage in regular dialogue and relationship with Him.

Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton called on attendees to pray for the Commonwealth, the nation, and its leaders. “My prayer is also that people who share differing perspectives can come together in a spirit of love,” she said.