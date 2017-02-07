‘Golden Alert’ Still in Effect for Missing Laurel County Woman

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Golden Alert remained in effect Monday for a missing Laurel County woman, according to emergency dispatchers. It was originally released on Friday, February 3, 2017.

London Police say 55-year old Brenda Smith was last seen February 1, 2017.

Investigators say Smith has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression.

She is 5’2,” 350 lbs. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police say she may be wearing black jogging pants with a black or purple fleece coat and camouflage cap.

She may be wearing multiple bracelets, necklaces and possibly pulling a wagon, according to family members.

Anyone with information about the location of Brenda Smith, should call London Police at 606-878-7004 or the London-Laurel Dispatch Center at 606-878-7000.