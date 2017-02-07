Fire Dept. Knocks Down Lexington Home Fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Firefighters sprung into action on Tuesday after a fire broke out at a home on Dardanelles Drive.

The flames started around 11:45 a.m., but firefighters say they were on the scene, facing heavy smoke, within 5 minutes.

According to the fire department, the fire started in a room on the first floor, but they were able to contain it quickly.

Two people were in the home, but were able to get out safely. Firefighters are still assessing the damage to see if they will be displaced.

Firefighters credit ideal weather condition, along with a fast response, for their success in handling the fire.