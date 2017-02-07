UPDATE: 25 Cases of Pertussis Confirmed in Estill Co.

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Estill County currently has 25 confirmed cases of Pertussis (whooping cough).

Fifteen of those cases are at West Irvine Intermediate, two at Estill County High School, three at South Irvine Pre-K Center, two at Estill Springs Elementary and three non-school related. The health department is continuing to work closely with the school system and local physicians to monitor new and existing cases, in an attempt to stop the spread of the disease.

Estill County is asking for help from the community to prevent future cases. Please make sure you and your child are up to date on vaccinations. If you have questions about this, contact the health department or your physician. If you need a booster the health department has vaccine available.

___

2/2/17 2:01 p.m.

UPDATE: Pertussis Cases in Estill Co. Rise to 11

The Estill County Health Department says they have now confirmed 11 cases of whooping cough.

Ten cases had already been confirmed – nine at West Irvine Elementary and one at Estill County High School. Now, the Health Department says a case has been confirmed at the South Irvine Pre-K Center.

The Health Department says they are working with the school system and local physicians in an attempt to stop the spread of the disease.

They are urging parents to ensure children are up-to-date on vaccines, and ask parents with children who have symptoms (any kind of coughing malady,) to keep them at home.

They are also asking anyone with symptoms who must be out in public to wear a mask.

___

2/1/17 2:00 p.m.

9 Cases of Pertussis at W. Irvine elem.

The Estill County Health Department says there have now been nine confirmed cases of pertussis (or whooping cough,) at West Irvine Elementary, along with one confirmed case at Estill County High School.

The Health Department says it has information and recommendations for parents available.

Officials are continuing to recommend the Tdap vaccine, which protects against several diseases, including whooping cough.

If a child is exhibiting a cough-like illness, the Health Department is urging parents to schedule an appointment with a doctor.

The Health Department says they have the vaccine on-hand if parents are unable to get it a their doctor’s office.

___

1/24/17

Estill Co. Health Dept.: 2 Cases of Pertussis at W. Irvine Elem.

The Estill County Health Department is warning parents that children may have been exposed to pertussis (or whooping cough,) after two cases were confirmed at West Irvine Elementary.

They are recommending that parents consider vaccination their children with the Tdap vaccine, which protects against several diseases, including whooping cough.

Health officials, say they do not routinely give the Tdap vaccine to children until they enter the 6th grade, but it can be administered as early as age 10.

The Estill County Health Department says they have the vaccine, if it is unavailable through the child’s doctor.

For more information, call (606) 723-5227.