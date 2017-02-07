Educators to Discuss Making College Transfers Easier

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) – Higher education officials from across Kentucky are meeting in Versailles to discuss making transfer options between community colleges and universities easier for students.

A statement from the Kentucky Community and Technical College System says it is working with the Council on Postsecondary Education to bring together nearly 200 educators on Wednesday to participate in Transfer Summit 2.0 in Versailles. The statement says the event will focus on programs identified as areas of need in Kentucky such as engineering, nursing and logistics.

Goals include identifying agreements that could be expanded to other colleges, identifying potential new agreements and mapping new degree options.

Community and technical college Chancellor Rhonda Tracy says it’s important for students to be able to “transfer seamlessly” to all universities that partner with the system.

 

