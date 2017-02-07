Chicago Man Indicted in Lyon County Murder

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say that a Lyon County grand jury indicted Arthur A. Long, of Chicago, Illinois, on charges of murder and theft by unlawful taking on Monday.

The charges stem from an investigation into the death of Nancy Minor, of Eddyville.

Troopers say back in November of 2016, they found Minor unresponsive in her home during a welfare check. Investigators say she had multiple blunt force injuries, and was pronounced dead by the Lyon Co. Coroner.

Minor’s vehicle, a silver 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was missing from the scene, according to police, who believed her brother, Arthur A. Long, may have been in possession of the car.

Then, on December 5th of 2016, Long was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Cookeville, Tennessee, driving his sister’s Malibu.

Long remains incarcerated in Cookeville on crimes committed in Tennessee.