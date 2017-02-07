Bidding Open For Three Rupp Arena Basketball Goals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- It’s not every day you get the chance to own a basketball goal played on by some of the greatest athletes in all of sports; but that opportunity is available through a Lexington Center auction.

LCC President and CEO Bill Owen says the goals were exchanged for the current ones before the beginning of this season.

“To match and be compatible with Memorial Coliseum and on-campus facilities and it leaves us with three surplus goals that we no-longer use,” says Owen.

Now, LCC is auctioning the goals off to the highest bidders and will put the money toward the general fund.

“Two of the goals were used consistently on that 16 year period and also including KHSAA Sweet Sixteen, Harlem Globetrotters, four NBA exhibition games, so a lot of basketball talent have used those rims over the last 16 years,” he says.

Find more on how to make a bid here.