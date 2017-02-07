American Pharoah Exhibit to be Unveiled at KY Derby Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Derby Museum will unveil a permanent American Pharoah exhibit at an event on Thursday, February 16th.

Attendees at the event will get a first look at the exhibit that celebrates American Pharoah, the 12th Triple Crown Winner in Thoroughbred racing history. Highlights include exclusive items on loan from American Pharoah’s winning connections.

The museum will also release its own Marker’s Mark Private Select bottle to celebrate the evening.

The ticketed event is $25 per person, $20 for Kentucky Derby Museum members.

A limited number of Maker’s Mark® Private Select bottles will be available for purchase.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

