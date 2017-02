LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two lanes of I-75 northbound were shut down for a period Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle wreck.

Traffic management reported the crash at about 8:30 a.m., saying the Fire Department was on there way to mile marker 114 (near the Paris/Lexington exit,) to clean up a fluid spill that occurred in the crash.

In total, three vehicles were involved in the collision, but no injuries have been reported.

All lanes of I-75N reopened around 10:00 a.m.