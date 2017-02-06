Wild Thyme – Bacon Wrapped Dates

Bacon Wrapped Dates

Medjool dates, pit removed

Bacon -thin slices- cut in half

Manchego cheese cut in 1/4 inch strips

Remove the pits, stuff the dates with Manchego cheese, and wrap in half strip of thin cut bacon. (if using thick cut, you will need to par bake it) wrap the dates, pin with toothpick and bake in oven at 375 degrees until the bacon is fully cooked. Remove from oven, let cool, serve, and enjoy.

For more info visit their Facebook, or their website.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington.