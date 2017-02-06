UPDATE: KSP Detective’s Vehicle in Bourbon Co. Crash

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – No one was hurt in a Bourbon County crash as a driver crossed the center line and hit a state police detective’s vehicle.

The wreck happened on Winchester Road near the Claiborne Farm at around 12:30, according to the Bourbon County Sheriff.

Investigators say a driver crossed the center line, and hit the detective, causing the detective’s vehicle to hit a fence.  The detective was not injured, however the other driver’s vehicle rolled, hit a fence, and ended up on its side. That driver was sent to the hospital.

Officials on the scene believe the driver had a medical emergency involving diabetes, leading to the crash.

