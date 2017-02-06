Strong to Severe Storms Are Possible Tuesday

Overview: Scattered rain showers will be possible tonight, with the chance for a few isolated storms. Strong to severe storms will be possible for Tuesday, with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall the biggest threats. The timing for strong storms on Tuesday looks to mainly be in the afternoon and evening hours. Cooler temperatures return for the end of the week, with high temperatures in the 30s for Thursday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and mild temperatures continue, with scattered rain showers, and an isolated thunderstorm. Overnight low temperatures will be around 54 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day, with a high temperature of 65 degrees. A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds and hail the biggest threats. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out. The best timing for any severe thunderstorms to develop will be Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Lingering rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday night, with an overnight low temperature of 45 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers develop again for Wednesday, with a cool afternoon high temperature of 54 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Colder air returns with the chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow. Overnight low temperatures will be around 28 degrees.

THURSDAY: Colder temperatures continue for Thursday, making it our coldest day of the week, with a high temperature of 35 degrees. Scattered snow showers will be possible during the day.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures will be around, with an overnight low temperature of 19 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonably chilly temperatures will be around, with a high temperature of 44 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with an overnight low temperature of 40 degrees.

WEEKEND: Scattered rain showers will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers