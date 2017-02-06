State Hires New Archivist to Oversee Records Management

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky has a new state archivist to oversee records management services for state and local governments.

The state Education and Workforce Development Cabinet says Beth Shields will replace Barbara Teague, who retired after 32 years at the state Department for Libraries and Archives. Shields has worked for the libraries and archives department for seven years.

As state archivist, Shields will be responsible for leading the Archives and Records Management Division.

State officials say records held in the archives date from 1780 to the present, including records from each gubernatorial administration and from all 120 Kentucky counties.

The state archivist is also the coordinator of a records advisory board that provides advice and assistance to nearly 300 archival and manuscript repositories in the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.