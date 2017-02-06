Sen. McConnell Speaks Out on Immigration Order, Gorsuch

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ/CNN) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was on CNN’s State of the Union show Sunday morning, and commented on President Donald Trump’s reaction to recent developments halting his Executive Order on immigration.

Over the weekend, Trump lashed out at the Federal Judge in Washington State who put a halt on his ban, calling him a “so-called judge.”

Senator McConnell’s responded, “You know I think it’s best not to single out judges for criticism. We all get disappointed from time to time at the outcome in courts on things that we care about, but I think it’s best to avoid criticizing judges individually.”

McConnell also spoke about the President’s pick for Supreme Court Justice, Neil Gorsuch, calling him incredibly qualified.