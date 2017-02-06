Pets Need Pals – Peaches – Scott Co. Humane Society

Meteorologist Eric Burke welcomes Judy Giannasio to the studio with Peaches, a corgi-chihuahua mix looking for a forever home.

Judy also tells Eric about the upcoming “Wags and Drags” event.

This is the 8th annual Wags & Drags Event for the Scott County Humane Society. The event will be held at the Grand Reserve on Manchester St. in Lexington, KY on Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 7-11. The event is one of the shelter’s favorite fundraisers, packed with entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a silent auction and live auctions!

All proceeds from the night go toward life saving programs for the animals of Scott County.

Since 1981, the Scott County Humane Society has provided lifesaving programs to cats and dogs, and outreach services to those in our community.

The organization does not have an intake facility for animals being surrendered by homes or for abandoned animals in the community. Instead, they work closely on a daily basis with the Scott County Animal Shelter, a county-run, open admission facility for all abandoned or unwanted animals.

The Scott County Humane Society works to save and better lives through successful cat and dog foster and adoption programs, a partnership with PetSmart Charities Rescue Waggin’, a pet food bank, spay and neuter programs, Kind Kids educational program, and their Adoption and Education Center in Georgetown.

For more information, head to sc4paws.org