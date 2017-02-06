One Dead After Wreck in Lincoln County

STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a fatal crash on KY HWY 78 in Lincoln County.

Investigators say the wreck happened just before 8:30 a.m. when a 43-year-old Jamie Harrison – driving east in a pickup truck – lost control of the truck, ran off the roadway, and overturned in a field.

During the accident, Harrison’s wife, Bobbie, and their 15-year-old daughter were thrown from the truck.

All three were taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to police, Bobbie Harrison died is a result of her injuries, and was pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner upon her arrival to UK Hospital.