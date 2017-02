LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Lexington police officer was involved in a car crash this morning as he was responding to a call.

According to police, at around 10:30 this morning, the officer was driving towards downtown on Old Frankfort Pike with his lights and sirens on.

When he got to Forbes Road, police say the officer slowed down before going through a red light, but a car hit him at the intersection.

The driver of that car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The officer wasn’t hurt.