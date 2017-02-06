“Not In Our Neighborhood”: Community Mourns Mother Killed in Murder-Suicide

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Friends, family, and neighbors of 32-year-old Tiffany Duiguid gathered Monday evening for a vigil in front of the home she was murdered in.

The vigil’s organizer says she chose to hold the vigil outside of the home on Whispering Hills Drive to send a message: “not in our neighborhood”, that violence shouldn’t happen in the community.

Police believe Duiguid was arguing Friday with her partner 44-year-old Keith Plaster when Plaster shot and killed her.

When Duiguid’s 13-year-old son ran upstairs to see what was happening, Plaster reportedly shot him then turned the gun on himself.

Duiguid’s son survived. He was sent to UK Hospital, where he is expected to recover from his injuries.