Man Arrested in Courthouse Disturbance

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A London man is arrested Monday afternoon after creating a disturbance at the Laurel County Judicial Center.

Two bailiffs attempted to calm down 41-year-old Andy Brock around 1:30 this afternoon at the courthouse , however he failed to comply and was taken into custody. Upon arrest, Brock scuffled with the bailiffs and other deputies who responded to the scene. He caused damage to several officer’s uniforms and proceeded to spit on the arresting officers while being escorted from the judicial center. His belligerent actions led officers to determine he was under the influence.

Brock was charged with second degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, three counts of assault in the third degree where a police officer is the victim, criminal mischief in the third-degree and public intoxication-controlled substances.