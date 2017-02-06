LPD: Man Stabbed After Trying to Help Neighbor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – He was trying to be a good neighbor but police say it ended up landing a man in the hospital overnight.

Lexington police got a call about a stabbing victim that showed up at St. Joseph’s hospital at around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

The victim was then taken to the University of Kentucky hospital where he had to undergo surgery.

According to police, it started at the Double Tree apartments off Meade Court… when the man heard what sounded like a domestic violence situation and went downstairs to see what was going on.

Police say while he was at the apartment, the woman’s boyfriend came back, there was a confrontation and both men ended up stabbed.

The boyfriend also went to the hospital with a minor injuries.

Police say he will likely be charged with domestic violence and assault.