Lexington Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Fentanyl Distribution Case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington man, who admitted in federal court last year that he possessed and intended to distribute large quantities of fentanyl in Fayette County, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

On Monday, Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph M. Hood sentenced 55 year-old William Dixon for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. Under federal law, Dixon must serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence.

Dixon admitted last year that, in July 2016, the Lexington Police conducted a search of his residence and located 121 grams of fentanyl and 69 grams of a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl. Dixon had previously been convicted of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and using a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, in 2003.

Dixon worked for the city in the Division of Water Quality at the time of his arrest.