Late Rain & Mild Monday, Strong Storms Possible Tuesday

Pockets of fog and fair skies for your Monday morning commute, temps are on the chilly side in the upper 20’s to lower 40’s. Cloud cover will increase by mid to late morning leaving us mostly cloudy, temps will be mild in the upper 50’s. Rain showers are likely this afternoon with thunder possible overnight, low temps will be in the lower 50’s with breezy winds. More scattered rain is likely Tuesday morning and afternoon with the potential of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening, some could produce damaging winds and small hail. Storms start to let up by Tuesday night with cooler temps expected by Wednesday near 50 degrees, mid 30’s are expected by Thursday before we warm up for Friday and the weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke