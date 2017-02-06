Jefferson County Schools Consider ‘Safe Haven’ Resolution

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The Jefferson County Board of Education is expected to consider making the state’s largest school district a “safe haven” for undocumented students and their families.

School board chairman Chris Brady tells news outlets that he submitted the “safe haven” resolution to reassure children and their families that they will be kept safe and their right to education will stay intact.

The draft resolution is expected to be taken up at Tuesday’s board meeting. Under the resolution, the school district would resist requests from federal immigration officials to share data or resources – unless compelled by a valid court order – that could help identify students or families who are potentially undocumented.

Seven percent of the district’s 101,000 students have limited English proficiency. The district does not collect any immigration data.

