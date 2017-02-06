Infant Dies After Clark Co. Crash

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Clark County Coroner says that an infant injured in a crash in Clark County has died.

The Clark County Sheriff says Winchester Dispatch received a phone call just after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday reporting an accident.

When the Sheriff arrived, he says a car was sitting in the middle of the road, with the driver holding the infant.

The driver reportedly told the Sheriff that she was traveling on I-64 westbound when another car ran her off the left side of the road. Further, she told the Sheriff that she then over-corrected to get back on the road, hit a rock embankment, and then come to a stop in the middle of the interstate.

The driver, along with a passenger were injured in the wreck, and were taken to Clark Regional Hospital.

The child was airlifted to UK, and died around 8:30 a.m.

The Sheriff says no witnesses are available to confirm the driver’s car was run off the road, and that it is possible the infant’s car seat may have been improperly installed.

The investigation into the wreck continues.