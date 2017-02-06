Hazard PD: Stolen Truck Found Destroyed by Fire

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police found a truck that was taken from Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Hazard, but say the investigation is far from over.

Officers say the truck was reported stolen on Thursday, but was found just off Hooterville Road near Strong Branch near the Grapevine and Dice communities over the weekend.

Unfortunately, the truck was a total loss because someone had set the vehicle on fire.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the truck between Thursday and Saturday, or who may have information about the incident to call them at (606) 436-2222. Information can also be submitted anonymously by tecting Tip411 (847411.)