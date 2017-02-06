“The Giver” – Ragged Edge Theatre

Tyler Dixon and Tristan Harris, actors with Ragged Edge Theatre, drop by the studio to tell Katie Solove about their upcoming production of “The Giver.”

Adapted by Eric Coble from the Newbery Award winning book by Lois Lowry, The Giver tells the story of a young boy named Jonas who grows up in a community where emotions of any kind, even colors, have been forsaken in the name of stability and “sameness”.

The moving adaptation challenges audiences to discover what it means to grow up, to grow wise, and to take control of one’s own destiny.

Performances will run on the weekends of February 10-12 and February 17-19. Friday and Saturday evening performances will be at 7:00 p.m., while Sunday’s will feature a matinee performance at 3:00 p.m.

The Ragged Edge Theatre is located at 111 South Main Street in Harrodsburg.

For more information, head to the Ragged Edge Theatre’s website, follow thim on Facebook, or call (859) 734-2389.