ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Two people were killed in a wreck in Rowan County Sunday night.

Kentucky State Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla lost control and overturned several times on I64 West near mile marker 133 at around 8:25 p.m.

They say 30-year-old Ashley Calvert of Salt Lick and 32-year-old Robert Caudill were both thrown from the car and died.

State police say they don’t know who was operating the vehicle and are continuing to investigate the crash.