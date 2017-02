GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A six-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Greenup County.

Kentucky State Police say the child, along with two other children, ages 5 and 6, were playing with a gun when it discharged.

It happened at a home on Hoods Run Road Sunday afternoon.

The child was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital where she is in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

Police say the shooting was accidental but did not release any further details.